First American Bank Purchases 8,123 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First American Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $165.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

