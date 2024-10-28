First Financial Bankshares Inc Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,078,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

QCOM opened at $170.27 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

