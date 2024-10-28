First Financial Bankshares Inc Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.