First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases 13,418 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

