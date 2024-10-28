First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 107,881 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,881 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.