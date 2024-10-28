First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 1,759 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 283,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

NYSE:CPT opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

