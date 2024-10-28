First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) is Marmo Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the period. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned about 3.96% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NFTY opened at $59.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.