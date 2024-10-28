First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 95,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,412. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $473.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

