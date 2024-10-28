Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.83. 81,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 824,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Fiverr International Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.38 million, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $552,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

