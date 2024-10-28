Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 68,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after buying an additional 483,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 940.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,186,000 after buying an additional 285,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,982,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $612.21. 190,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,595. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $481.79 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $626.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

