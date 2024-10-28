Forbes J M & Co. LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.08. 482,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

