Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 750,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

