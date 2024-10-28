Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 129,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

