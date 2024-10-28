Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 51296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

