FSA Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. FSA Advisors Inc. owned about 1.82% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

