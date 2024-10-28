FSA Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after buying an additional 460,617 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $205.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.