FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.2% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 227,686 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 455,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 129.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 199,833 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $790.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

