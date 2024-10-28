FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 1.2% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 227,686 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 455,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 129.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 199,833 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $790.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (BATS:PFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.