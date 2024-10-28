FSA Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,501,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.