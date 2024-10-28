FSA Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJUL. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

