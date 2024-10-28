FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 264,848 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

