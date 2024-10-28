FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTAIP opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
About FTAI Aviation
