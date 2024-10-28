FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIP opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

