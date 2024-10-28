Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

IT stock opened at $516.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.98 and a 52 week high of $535.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.