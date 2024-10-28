Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $12.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GATO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $19.28 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

