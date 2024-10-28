Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

Shares of VINO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,107. Gaucho Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 692.17% and a negative return on equity of 267.39%.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and operation of real estate projects in Argentina. Its development projects include residential vineyard lots. The company also owns and operates boutique hotels, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; golf, tennis, and wellness resorts; as well as restaurant; and engages in production and sale of wine.

Featured Articles

