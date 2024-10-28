GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $301.00 at Morgan Stanley

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $301.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Shares of GEV opened at $293.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $298.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

