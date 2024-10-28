GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $301.00 at Morgan Stanley

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $301.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on GEV
GE Vernova Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.