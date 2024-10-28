Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 135,724 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 230,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

