Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $236.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.