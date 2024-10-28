Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $63.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

