Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,008,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,230,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,189,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

