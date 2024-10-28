Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

