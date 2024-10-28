Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 150,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

