GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.02 and last traded at $57.05. 274,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 416,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

GeneDx Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.32.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,984,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,982,894. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

