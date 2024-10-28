Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 16048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$135.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$1,150,666.00. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

