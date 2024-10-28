Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.88. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The company has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

