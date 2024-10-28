Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.88. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The company has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.
About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.