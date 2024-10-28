Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 3.39% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 241,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $22.71 on Monday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39.
About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.
