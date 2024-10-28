Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Raised by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $56.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

