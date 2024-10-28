Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Update

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Global X Solar ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Global X Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.