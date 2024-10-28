Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 19003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Golden Arrow Resources

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, insider Diego Martin Pestana bought 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

