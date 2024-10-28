Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of CBULF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,391. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Gratomic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gratomic
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.