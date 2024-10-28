Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of CBULF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,391. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

