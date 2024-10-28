Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 12,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.54 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

