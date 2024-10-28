Guggenheim Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $92.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NEE opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

