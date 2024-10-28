Guggenheim Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

PVH Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.89. 133,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

