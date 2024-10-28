Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.16 and last traded at $182.16, with a volume of 189448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

