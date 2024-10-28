Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Harleysville Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.34. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

