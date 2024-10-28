Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $662.0 million-$677.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.4 million. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.