Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. Harmonic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.33-$0.39 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmonic

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.