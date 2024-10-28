HC Wainwright Raises Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $32.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,403 shares of company stock worth $1,582,774. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

