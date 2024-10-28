Hedges Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 612,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 97,479 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SQM opened at $40.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 371.18 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.