Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.4 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.