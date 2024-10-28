Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 66.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 82.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GVA stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

